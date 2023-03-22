ADVERTISEMENT

Four arrested for attacking guest in Egmore hotel 

March 22, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Egmore police have arrested four persons for allegedly attacking a guest at a private hotel in Egmore.

The police said E. Ramesh, 30, a resident of MRC Nagar, Adyar, was speaking with a woman and another friend in the lobby of the hotel in the early hours of Tuesday. Six men harassed the woman and quarrelled with them. Mr. Ramesh was attacked by the gang with a beer bottle when he resisted their act.

Based on his complaint, the Egmore police arrested four men who have been identified as Venkatesh alias Venkatesh Rao, 30, Palanchi Srinivas, 47, of T. Nagar, S. Chandrasekara Reddy, 34, of Koyambedu and B. Yogesh, 31, of Maduravoyal. They were remanded in judicial custody.

