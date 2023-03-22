HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four arrested for attacking guest in Egmore hotel 

March 22, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Egmore police have arrested four persons for allegedly attacking a guest at a private hotel in Egmore.

The police said E. Ramesh, 30, a resident of MRC Nagar, Adyar, was speaking with a woman and another friend in the lobby of the hotel in the early hours of Tuesday. Six men harassed the woman and quarrelled with them. Mr. Ramesh was attacked by the gang with a beer bottle when he resisted their act.

Based on his complaint, the Egmore police arrested four men who have been identified as Venkatesh alias Venkatesh Rao, 30, Palanchi Srinivas, 47, of T. Nagar, S. Chandrasekara Reddy, 34, of Koyambedu and B. Yogesh, 31, of Maduravoyal. They were remanded in judicial custody.

Related Topics

Chennai / crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.