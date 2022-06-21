Four arrested for assaulting youth

The Thiruvottriyur police on Tuesday arrested four persons for allegedly attacking a 24-year-old youth with a cricket bat and stumps over a dispute. The police said that on Sunday, A. Joshua, 24, of Kaladipet, was playing cricket with his friends in the ground near the railway quarters at Thiruvottriyur. Four persons who came over there abused him and his friends for playing in their area. They also attacked Joshua with a cricket bat and stumps. Joshua was critically injured and admitted to the Government Stanley Hospital. On his complaint, the Thiruvottriyur police filed a case and arrested A. Naresh, 38; his brother Moses Dhayan, 30; A. Arunkumar, 25; and D. Francis, 24. They also recovered the weapons used for the assault.



