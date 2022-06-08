Four arrested for assaulting youth

Special Correspondent June 08, 2022 20:40 IST

Special Correspondent June 08, 2022 20:40 IST

The Secretariat Colony police on Wednesday arrested four persons who allegedly assaulted a youth due to previous enmity in Otteri.

The police said the victim, K. Vignesh, 22, of SVM Nagar, Otteri, was walking on the street near his house on Tuesday. Six persons, riding motorcycles, attacked him with a knife. They fled the spot after the attack. Public rushed Vignesh to a hospital and based on a complaint given by his father, the police registered a case for offences, including attempt to murder.

The police gave the names of the arrested as D. Arunraj, 23, R. Selvam, 26, M. Santhosh Kumar, 27, and A. Tamilarasan, 21, of Otteri. Further investigation revealed that Arunraj's friends and Vignesh had a quarrel last month during a local festival. In retaliation, Arunraj and his associates joined together and attacked Vignesh. The police launched a manhunt to nab the two more accused.