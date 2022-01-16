Four arrested for assaulting youth

CHENNAI

16 January 2022 01:00 IST

Four persons were arrested on Saturday for allegedly assaulting a youth in Rajamangalam police station limits.

The police said the victim, M. Surya, 19, of MGR Nagar, Kolathur, and one of the accused R. Hariharan, 21, of Varalakshmi Nagar had previous enmity. On Friday night, while Surya was standing near his uncle Marikannan's house, Hariharan and three others assaulted him.

Advertising

Advertising