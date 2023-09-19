ADVERTISEMENT

Four arrested for assaulting a man  

September 19, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Triplicane police on Monday apprehended four persons, including a juvenile, for allegedly assaulting a 30-year-old man because of a petty quarrel.

The police said P. Ilayaraja, 30, of Pallavan Salai, came to know that his nephew, a minor, had been beaten up by the accused over a dispute between him and them. Ilayaraja questioned them about this, but the group attacked him with knives and sticks and fled the scene. The injured Ilayaraja was treated at a hospital.

After conducting an investigation, the Triplicane police arrested D. Iyyappan, 47, A. John, 19, and M. Mahendran, 23, of Pallavan Salai. They were remanded in judicial custody while a juvenile who was caught by police was sent to Observation Home for Boys.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US