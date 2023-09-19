HamberMenu
Four arrested for assaulting a man  

September 19, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Triplicane police on Monday apprehended four persons, including a juvenile, for allegedly assaulting a 30-year-old man because of a petty quarrel.

The police said P. Ilayaraja, 30, of Pallavan Salai, came to know that his nephew, a minor, had been beaten up by the accused over a dispute between him and them. Ilayaraja questioned them about this, but the group attacked him with knives and sticks and fled the scene. The injured Ilayaraja was treated at a hospital.

After conducting an investigation, the Triplicane police arrested D. Iyyappan, 47, A. John, 19, and M. Mahendran, 23, of Pallavan Salai. They were remanded in judicial custody while a juvenile who was caught by police was sent to Observation Home for Boys.

