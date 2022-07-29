Four arrested for assaulting a couple

Special Correspondent July 29, 2022 17:54 IST

Special Correspondent July 29, 2022 17:54 IST

A fish vendor and three others assaulted a customer and her husband at his shop in Villivakam

A fish vendor and three others assaulted a customer and her husband at his shop in Villivakam

The Rajamangalam police arrested four persons for abusing and assaulting a couple of Ayanavaram on Thursday. The four were also charged with harassing a woman and sent to prison. The police said Santhi, wife of Vijaykumar, had given her mobile number to a fish vendor Kottai Muniyasamy with regard to supply of fishes. On Thursday, the fish vendor called Ms. Santhi stating that fresh fish was available but started abusing her. When Ms. Santhi told her husband about it, he took her to the shop in Villivakkam and demanded an apology from Muniyasamy. The fish vendor and three other persons in the shop assaulted and abused the couple and threatened them with the fish cutting knife. Based on a complaint, the Rajamangalam police arrested Muniyasamy and three others who were identified as S. Thirukannan, M. Vijayasankar and Kalidas.



Our code of editorial values