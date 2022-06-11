Four arrested for abducting businessman in Chennai for failure to repay loan

He was taken to a godown and beaten up for not repaying ₹55 lakh, say police

The city police arrested four persons for abducting a businessman from Koyambedu and harassing him in illegal confinement. The business man was rescued by the police in the early hours of Saturday.

The police said the businessman was identified as M. Solomon, 44, of K.P. Park, Pulianthoppe. On Friday night, accompanied by his friend Vijayakumar, he went to dine at a hotel on 100-feet road, Koyambedu. After having dinner, when they came out from the hotel, four men who came in a white sedan stopped them. They quarrelled with Mr. Solomon and pushed him into their car and sped away. Mr. Vijayakumar, immediately informed CMBT police about the incident.

On receipt of a complaint, three special teams were formed to trace the kidnappers. Intensified vehicle checks were conducted and toll plazas were alerted by the special team.

A Sub-Inspector and a home guard, who were part of a special team, spotted the car which was used by the accused on the fourth street of Abirami Nagar. A team of police personnel led by an assistant commissioner surrounded a godown. They rescued Mr. Solomon who was detained in the godown and also arrested G. Kannan, 40, of Anna Nagar, A. Suresh, 52, of Kizh Perumbakkam, Villupuram district, S. Saravanan, 32, of Maduravoyal and S.Narayanamurthy, 36, of Alapakkam. The car used by them and four iron rods were seized from them.

On interrogation it was found that Mr. Solomon failed to repay ₹55 lakh he had borrowed from Kannan for investing in real estate business and was dodging the latter for the last four years. While Kannan was with his friends in Koyambedu, they saw Mr. Solomon by chance and took him to their godown where he was attacked using iron rods, said the police.

The four were remanded in judicial custody after being produced in a court.