Four arrested, 29 tonnes of stolen rolled steel recovered

A man lodged a complaint with the Manali police saying that 29 tonnes of rolled steel loaded on a lorry with Karnataka registration was stolen and the lorry was abandoned Andarkuppam

The Manali police have arrested four persons for allegedly stealing 29 tonnes of rolled steel. The stolen material was recovered from the arrested person.

The police said S. Ravikumar, 32, lodged a complaint alleging that on July 16, rolled steel weighing about 29 tonnes, which was loaded on a lorry from Karnataka and entrusted to driver Selvam to be unloaded in Kanchipuram district, had been stolen. Selvam too had gone missing while the lorry was abandoned at Andarkuppam. The Manali police took up investigation.

Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore formed a special team to solve the case. The special team traced the accused who were identfied as P. Pichandi alias Manikandan, 37, R. Santhosh, 34, K. Suresh Kumar, 36, of Red Hills, and S. Bharathi Raja, 43, of Thiruverkadu, They were arrested and sent to judicial custody. The stolen rolled steel was seized from the accused.

