Four arrested, 26.1 kg of ganja seized from them 

March 20, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Police on Sunday arrested four persons in two cases in the city for allegedly possessing ganja and recovered 26.1 kg of the contraband from them.

Following a tip-off, the police mounted surveillance near Moolakothalam signal and intercepted three persons moving in a suspicious manner. As they gave evasive replies, the police searched their belongings and found them carrying ganja.

The police arrested the three, who were identified as Somaraj alias Babai, 37; Kandheri Sitibabu, 35, and Chinnasubbai, 55, of Visakhapatnam and recovered 21 kg of the contraband.

Similarly, the Mylapore police on Sunday arrested V. Praveen Kumar, 30, of Rajasthan, who was in possession of 5.1 kg of ganja at the parking lot of MRTS railway station.

