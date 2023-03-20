HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four arrested, 26.1 kg of ganja seized from them 

March 20, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Police on Sunday arrested four persons in two cases in the city for allegedly possessing ganja and recovered 26.1 kg of the contraband from them.

Following a tip-off, the police mounted surveillance near Moolakothalam signal and intercepted three persons moving in a suspicious manner. As they gave evasive replies, the police searched their belongings and found them carrying ganja.

The police arrested the three, who were identified as Somaraj alias Babai, 37; Kandheri Sitibabu, 35, and Chinnasubbai, 55, of Visakhapatnam and recovered 21 kg of the contraband.

Similarly, the Mylapore police on Sunday arrested V. Praveen Kumar, 30, of Rajasthan, who was in possession of 5.1 kg of ganja at the parking lot of MRTS railway station.

Related Topics

Chennai / narcotics & drug trafficking

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.