Four agricultural labourers from West Bengal collapse of starvation in Chennai after not having money to buy food for two days

Four agricultural labourers from West Bengal collapsed of starvation in Dr.MGR Chennai Central Railway Station on Monday after they reportedly did not have money to buy food for two days. One of them is on a ventilator in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH). The three other labourers who were admitted to the hospital are stable.

Chennai Corporation officials rescued the homeless agricultural labourers and provided them food and shelter. “We have rescued seven persons from West Bengal, provided food and accommodation at the shelter for the homeless run by the Chennai Corporation. We are monitoring the condition of the persons admitted in the hospital,” said Jagadeesan, City Health Officer, Greater Chennai Corporation.

The labourer, who is on a ventilator in the RGGGH, has been identified as Manik Ghori, 50, of Mangrul village in West Midnapore of West Bengal.

According to officials, 11 agricultural labourers from West Bengal had come to Tamil Nadu six days ago, looking for agricultural work in Ponneri, on the outskirts of Chennai. They reportedly stayed in Ponneri for three days and on not being able to get employed as agricultural labourers, they decided to return to West Bengal. On their way home, they stayed in Chennai Central Railway Station without having money to buy food. As they had not eaten for two days, four of them collapsed of starvation at 9.05 a.m. on platform number 4 of Central Railway Station on Monday. One of the eleven labourers had reportedly left for West Bengal in Howrah Mail on Sunday night, leaving the others in the railway station.

They were shifted to RGGGH after being given first aid in Apollo Emergency Care Centre. The other three labourers — Satya Pandit, 33, Samar Khan, 35, and Asit Pandit, 35, also belong to the same village Mangrul in West Bengal as Manik Ghori. One of them has been discharged from the hospital on Monday, officials said.

