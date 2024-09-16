GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four agricultural labourers from West Bengal collapse of starvation in Chennai after not having money to buy food for two days

Chennai Corporation rescues seven labourers, provides food, shifts them to the shelter for the homeless in the city

Published - September 16, 2024 10:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

Aloysius Xavier Lopez
Chennai Corporation officials rescue homeless agricultural labourers from Dr.MGR Chennai Central Railway Station on Monday and provided them food and shelter.

Chennai Corporation officials rescue homeless agricultural labourers from Dr.MGR Chennai Central Railway Station on Monday and provided them food and shelter. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Four agricultural labourers from West Bengal collapsed of starvation in Dr.MGR Chennai Central Railway Station on Monday after they reportedly did not have money to buy food for two days. One of them is on a ventilator in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH). The three other labourers who were admitted to the hospital are stable.  

Chennai Corporation officials rescued the homeless agricultural labourers and provided them food and shelter. “We have rescued seven persons from West Bengal, provided food and accommodation at the shelter for the homeless run by the Chennai Corporation. We are monitoring the condition of the persons admitted in the hospital,” said Jagadeesan, City Health Officer, Greater Chennai Corporation.

The labourer, who is on a ventilator in the RGGGH, has been identified as Manik Ghori, 50, of Mangrul village in West Midnapore of West Bengal.

According to officials, 11 agricultural labourers from West Bengal had come to Tamil Nadu six days ago, looking for agricultural work in Ponneri, on the outskirts of Chennai. They reportedly stayed in Ponneri for three days and on not being able to get employed as agricultural labourers, they decided to return to West Bengal. On their way home, they stayed in Chennai Central Railway Station without having money to buy food. As they had not eaten for two days, four of them collapsed of starvation at 9.05 a.m. on platform number 4 of Central Railway Station on Monday. One of the eleven labourers had reportedly left for West Bengal in Howrah Mail on Sunday night, leaving the others in the railway station. 

They were shifted to RGGGH after being given first aid in Apollo Emergency Care Centre. The other three labourers — Satya Pandit, 33, Samar Khan, 35, and Asit Pandit, 35, also belong to the same village Mangrul in West Bengal as Manik Ghori.  One of them has been discharged from the hospital on Monday, officials said.

.

Published - September 16, 2024 10:22 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.