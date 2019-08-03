Foundation to celebrate 30 years of work

M. S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF), that has worked with the mandate of pro-nature, pro-poor, pro-women and pro-sustainable development, will celebrate 30 years of work with M.S. Swaminathan

Addressing presspersons here on Friday, agricultural scientist and founder of MSSRF, M.S. Swaminathan recalled that the idea of the institution came because of Professor C.V. Raman, who suggested that he take over a biological institute in Bangalore where he had some land.

“I told him that I still had a long time to retire. But in 1989 when I completed my work at the International Rice Institute in the Philippines, I won the World Food Prize and Honda Prize and they were substantial amounts, which I put in a trust and came to Chennai. We came here since we wanted to concentrate on coastal areas and prepare for coastal warming, sea-level rise and fortunately the government of Tamil Nadu gave us this land. Successive governments in the State have always been supportive of our activities,” he said.

The conference, “From 30 years to 2030: Achieving sustainable development goals and strengthening science for climate resilience,” will witness many technical sessions including those on mainstreaming biodiversity for climate resilience and sustainable development, climate change and coastal zone management.