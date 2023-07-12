HamberMenu
Foundation stone laid for two high-level bridges in Maduravoyal

July 12, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The foundation stone for the construction of two high-level bridges in Maduravoyal, at a cost of ₹74.3 crore, was laid by Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru and Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian on Wednesday. The bridges will replace an existing one that tends to get submerged during the monsoon. At a cost of ₹42.7 crore under the Infrastructure and Facilities Fund, the first bridge is going to connect Poonamallee High Road and Union Road across the Cooum, while the second will be built on Sannathi First Cross Street for ₹31.6 crore.

