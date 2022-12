December 03, 2022 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

T.M. Anbarasan, Minister for MSME, laid the foundation stone for the construction of a bridge at Adambakkam at a cost of ₹5 crore on Saturday. The bridge will be 22.4m long and 11.5m wide and is in Ward 161 of Alandur zone. In a press release, the Greater Chennai Corporation said that residents of Jeevan Nagar have to take a 2-km detour to reach Medavakkam Main Road. The bridge is scheduled to be completed in two years.