Forum conducts survey

Chitlapakkam Rising, a residents-driven voluntary group from Chitlapakkam, has started a survey. The aim of the ongoing enumeration is to understand the requirements of underprivileged families. The survey is restricted to the people in Chitlapakkm.
“Among the poor families, we are trying to figure out those that badly need help. In other words, we are trying to prioritise the beneficiaries. Various organisations and individuals are coming forward to donate groceries and food. The survey will tell us off amilies that have differently-abled members, senior-citizens, expectant mothers and members who have serious health conditions. Based on this, groceries and other essential will be distributed,” says Sunil Jayaram, one of the founders.
Chitlapakkam Rising can be reached at 95001 22151 / 97914 68280.
