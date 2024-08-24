ADVERTISEMENT

Formula 4 racing event will not cause hindrance to traffic in Chennai: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Published - August 24, 2024 03:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mr. Udhayanidhi chaired a review meeting at the Secretariat in Chennai on the arrangements for the Formula 4 race

The Hindu Bureau

Udhayanidhi Stalin chairs a review meeting at the Secretariat in Chennai | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday (August 24, 2024) said the Formula 4 night street race would be held in Chennai on August 31 and September 1, and that there would be no hindrance to traffic during the event.

Mr. Udhayanidhi chaired a review meeting at the Secretariat in Chennai on the arrangements for the Formula 4 race. Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam, Sports Secretary Atulya Mishra, and other top officials from various departments attended the meeting.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Udhayanidhi said arrangements have been made for people to watch the race, which would have a seating capacity of 8,000. People can watch the session on Saturday morning (August 31, 2024) for free. The qualifying race will be held that afternoon and it would go on till 10.30 p.m., he said.

The race was postponed last year due to the floods in Chennai.

