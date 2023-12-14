GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Formula 4 night street race in Chennai postponed to next season: organiser

In a press communique, it says the decision to conduct the race during next year was taken in consultation with the State government

December 14, 2023 07:06 am | Updated 07:06 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In the wake of the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung, Formula 4 night street race has been postponed to the next racing season, announced Racing Promotions Private Limited (RPPL), which had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu for the conduct of night street race.

In a press communique, the company stated that the State government had put in place elaborate arrangements for the conduct of the race on December 9 and 10 this year. Motorsports enthusiasts, too, were excited about the first Formula 4 street race in Chennai.

However, due to the heavy rain brought by Cyclone Michaung on December 4 and the consequent relief works, the government had requested RPPL to reschedule the race. Unfortunately, the technical calendar did not permit the race on other dates in December or even in January 2024.

“Hence, in consultation with the State government, it has been decided to shift the event to the upcoming racing season. We will be announcing the calendar in the coming days,” RPPL said.

