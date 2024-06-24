GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Formula 4 night street car race | Chennai Corporation to seek ₹8.25 crore as ratification

The GCC will send a proposal to the SDAT for the allocation of ₹8.25 crore for additional works and to sanction ₹15.65 crore to settle contractor payments

Published - June 24, 2024 09:58 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Bus Route Roads Department will request sanction of ₹8.25 crore from the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) towards ratification for work done on roads termed ‘Chennai Formula Racing Circuit’ where Formula 4 night street car race was to be hosted. A resolution was passed by the Corporation Council during the meeting on June 24, in this regard. The race was postponed owing to heavy rain caused by Cyclone Michaung.

The GCC will send a proposal to the SDAT for the allocation of ₹8.25 crore for additional works and to sanction ₹15.65 crore to settle contractor payments.

Previously, the Chennai Corporation doubled-up as a contractor for the SDAT for carrying out works after the Highways Department handed over a no-objection certificate in June 2023. The GCC had sent two letters earlier, seeking funds for the works completed on Flag Staff Road, Anna Salai, Swami Sivananda Salai, Island Grounds, Neppiar Bridge and Kamaraj Salai.

Works, including profile correction, bitumen overlaying, utility pipe crossings, median removal, rack development, using higher-grade bitumen, removing medians and footpaths, and ensuring that the track met specific slopes and camber.

Related Topics

Chennai / Chennai Corporation

