Former WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan to address public oration on health equity in Chennai on Jan 20

The oration, being conducted by non-profit organisation REACH, is open to the public and will be held at the Music Academy

January 18, 2023 04:25 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Scientist of the World Health Organisation, Soumya Swaminathan, will deliver a public oration, ‘Towards Health Equity: a Vision for India,’ at 4.30 p.m. on January 20 at the Music Academy.

The oration is being organised by REACH, a Chennai-based non-profit organisation working in the area of tuberculosis. 2023 marks the 25th year of the organisation that was founded by a group of leading scientists and experts in Chennai, led by M.S. Swaminathan, eminent agriculturalist and former Rajya Sabha member.

Ma. Subramanian, Health Minister, will take part in the event. The oration is open to the public. Registration can be done via the form: https://bit.ly/3QLvCby or by calling the phone numbers 97909 77331/99620 63000 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

