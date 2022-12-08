Former WHO chief scientist lays stress on investing in genomic technology

December 08, 2022 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

Soumya Swaminathan, former Chief Scientist, World Health Organisation, raised the need to invest in genomic technology.

Speaking on ‘Emerging and Re-emerging Infectious Diseases: Handling the Uninvited Visitors’ at ‘DPHICON - 2022’, she noted that the COVID-19 pandemic saw the expansion of genomic technology. “Today, we are moving into the era of genomic epidemiology and genomic surveillance.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Stressing on the need for the department of public health to invest in genomic technology, she said that the cost of sequencing was coming down drastically. “Today, we have portable DNA sequencers, and very soon we will have solar-powered ones that could be used for better patient management. It has become simpler to use and operate…We need not put a whole genome sequencer in every district but there could be a couple of laboratories in the State to do the advanced type of whole genome sequencing,” she said.

Earlier, she said that the threat due to bacterial infections, particularly drug-resistant bacterial infections as well as fungi and rickettsia and other such parasites, should be kept in mind.

“While 70% of emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases may be viruses and most of them are zoonotic - this can come from wild animals, farming of domesticated animals including illegal wildlife trade and the wet markets like what we saw from Wuhan….This creates an environment for jumping of viruses from one species to another. The other factors are globalisation, urbanisation and climate change,” she said.

On COVID-19 variants, she said that in the last one year, there was the Omicron variant and more than 500 sub-lineages of Omicron were now being tracked. “They have complicated numbering system but any of them are not proven to have more severe disease clinically. So, the vaccines are still protecting us against severe disease and death though we know that vaccines are not protecting against infection because the virus was able to mutate to overcome the antibodies that we have generated,” she said.

She noted that over a period of time, immunity wanes, especially if one is older or have underlying condition. This was the reason why booster doses are important. “Whether in the future, we will need a booster once a year, at least for the vulnerable groups, should be determined. Like influenza, where we have variant-adaptive vaccine every year, we may need that type of vaccine for COVID-19 - either using the original strain or using the latest variant strain,” she added.