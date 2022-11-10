Former village panchayat president killed in road accident at Tiruvallur

The Hindu Bureau TIRUVALLUR
November 10, 2022 11:40 IST

A 50-year-old man in Tiruvallur district was killed in a road accident on Tuesday evening. The Kadambathur police on being informed of the accident have filed a case and are investigating. 

A police official of Kadambathur station said E. Anbu, who was a former Panchayat president of Senji village, was returning home in his two-wheeler after attending a funeral of his relative in Madathukuppam when he lost control of his vehicle after hitting a speed breaker.

The motorist on falling down from his vehicle sustained head injuries and was rushed to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital where he was pronounced brought dead. The police after performing the post mortem handed over the body to his family. 

