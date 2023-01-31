ADVERTISEMENT

Former Village Administrative Officer in Chennai sentenced to four years of imprisonment for demanding a bribe

January 31, 2023 12:07 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The VAO had asked a woman to pay him ₹5,000 in order to process her application for a patta in 2012; he was caught by sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption

The Hindu Bureau

The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Tiruvallur has sentenced a former village administrative officer (VAO) to four years of rigorous imprisonment and has imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on him for demanding a bribe of ₹5,000 from a woman, when he was in service, in order to issue a patta.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) said the complainant, K. Sulochana, a resident of Podhigai Nagar, Potthur village in Ambattur Taluk, gave an application to the VAO, Potthur, K. Kandasamy on January 9, 2012 seeking the issuance of a patta in her name on 1,500 sq.ft. of land, registered in her name. The VAO demanded a bribe of ₹5000 for issuance of the patta, and he asked her to call him after two weeks. When she called him again in February of that year, he again insisted that she pay the bribe.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, Ms. Sulochana lodged a complaint with the officers of the DVAC, Chennai unit. Her complaint was registered and taken up for further action by DVAC officers. The officers laid a trap and caught Kandasamy red-handed while he received the bribe from her on February 8, 2012 at his office. He was arrested and charged under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate convicted Kandasamy, who is 67 now, and sentenced him.

