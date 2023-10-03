Former VHP leader RBVS Manian granted conditional bail

October 03, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - Chennai

The Principal Sessions Court on Tuesday granted conditional bail to former Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader R. Balavenkata Subramaniyan, widely known as RBVS Manian, who was arrested recently by the Mambalam Police for alleged hate speech against the Father of Indian Constitution B. R. Ambedkar.

He was arrested on September 14 based on a complaint lodged by a member of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).

The allegation was that Mr. Manian made a public speech on September 13, at a public event in T.Nagar, with an intention to tarnish the image of Babasaheb Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, chairman, Constitution Drafting Committee and also made insulting remarks against members of the SC/ST communities. He also allegedly made derogatory remarks against VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan.

Granting bail, S.Alli, Principal Sessions Judge noted the investigating officer submitted that probe was almost over and they were prepared to file chargesheet within a short period.

“Under such circumstances, considering the age of the petitioner (Manian), the stage of the investigation, the ailments being suffered by the petitioner and the submission of the petitioner’s counsel that the petitioner was suggested to undergo a surgery and also the period of incarceration, this court is inclined to grant bail to the petitioner subject to condition,” said the Judge

Accordingly, the petitioner is ordered to be released on bail on his executing a bond for a sum of ₹10,000 with two sureties each for a likesum.

After discharge from the hospital, the petitioner has been directed to appear before the respondent police daily at 10 a.m. until further orders.

