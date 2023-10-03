HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former VHP leader RBVS Manian granted conditional bail

He was arrested recently by the Mambalam Police for his alleged hate speech against the Babasaheb Dr. B. R. Ambedkar

October 03, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - Chennai

R. Sivaraman

The Principal Sessions Court on Tuesday granted conditional bail to former Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader R. Balavenkata Subramaniyan, widely known as RBVS Manian, who was arrested recently by the Mambalam Police for alleged hate speech against the Father of Indian Constitution B. R. Ambedkar.

He was arrested on September 14 based on a complaint lodged by a member of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).

The allegation was that Mr. Manian made a public speech on September 13, at a public event in T.Nagar, with an intention to tarnish the image of Babasaheb Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, chairman, Constitution Drafting Committee and also made insulting remarks against members of the SC/ST communities. He also allegedly made derogatory remarks against VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan.

Granting bail, S.Alli, Principal Sessions Judge noted the investigating officer submitted that probe was almost over and they were prepared to file chargesheet within a short period.

“Under such circumstances, considering the age of the petitioner (Manian), the stage of the investigation, the ailments being suffered by the petitioner and the submission of the petitioner’s counsel that the petitioner was suggested to undergo a surgery and also the period of incarceration, this court is inclined to grant bail to the petitioner subject to condition,” said the Judge

Accordingly, the petitioner is ordered to be released on bail on his executing a bond for a sum of ₹10,000 with two sureties each for a likesum.

After discharge from the hospital, the petitioner has been directed to appear before the respondent police daily at 10 a.m. until further orders.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.