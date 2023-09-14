Former VHP leader RBVS Manian arrested for derogatory speech on Ambedkar, Thiruvalluvar

September 14, 2023 12:01 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

RBVS Manian, former vice-president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Tamil Nadu unit was arrested by the Chennai City Police on Thursday, September 14, 2023 for allegedly making derogatory comments about B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of Indian Constitution and Thiruvalluvar, the Tamil saint- poet and philosopher.

Mr. Manian, 76, was an important functionary of VHP and has been delivering spiritual discourses for years.

Last Monday, during a programme held at T. Nagar, he made derogatory speeches about Ambedkar and Thiruvallur besides upholding Sanatana Dharma. He also belittled the scheduled caste community people, the police said. His speech went viral on social media and drew flak.

Based on the complaint lodged by Selvam, a Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi functionary, Mambalam police registered a case against Manian under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and Indian Penal Code for offences including causing disturbance to public tranquility and creating hatred between two groups.

He was arrested at his residence in Rajambal Street in T. Nagar. Later, he was produced before a Magistrate in Saidapet Court.

