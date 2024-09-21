ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-Velachery Tahsildar, three revenue officials booked for issuing patta for govt. land to private persons

Updated - September 21, 2024 06:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The DVAC registered an FIR following the Madras High Court’s direction on a writ petition filed by S. Sorna Senthil, who sought stringent action against the said revenue officials

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has booked a case against former Velachery Tahsildar and three other revenue officials for issuing patta for a government land to certain individuals in Velachery, Chennai, in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DVAC registered a First Information Report (FIR) following the Madras High Court’s direction on a writ petition filed by S. Sorna Senthil, who sought stringent action against the said revenue officials. The FIR named Manisekar, former Tahsildar, Velachery, R. Loganathan, former Deputy Inspector of Survey, Velachery, J. Santhoshkumar, former Sub-Inspector of Survey, and K. Sreedevi, former Senior Draughtswoman, Velachery Taluk Office. They were booked under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The officials allegedly colluded with each other on August 04, 2021, to issue patta for the lands acquired by the government under the Tamil Nadu Urban Land (Ceiling and Regulation) Act, 1978, in the name of private individuals, namely M.A. Murthy and M. Sudha.

At 5.27 pm on August 4, 2021, the plot measuring 1,200 sq. ft. in survey no. 117 of Velachery village was in the government’s name, but within three hours – before 8.03 p.m. – the said land was bifurcated into two plots, each measuring 600 square feet. The title of the land was also changed, the DVAC alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Former AIADMK minister R. Vaithilingam booked on charges of acquiring disproportionate assets
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US