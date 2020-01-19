Former V-C’s memoirs released

Releasing Oru Thunai Vendharin Kathai, the autobiography of former V-C of University of Madras S. Sathikh, Panruti S. Ramachandran, former Tamil Nadu Minister, said that Mr. Sathikh was an example of how a V-C should conduct himself.

Justice K.N. Basha, former judge, Madras High Court, highlighted the role played by Mr. Sathikh in getting girl students enrolled at Annamalai University for the first time.