Former TNEB staff gets one year in prison
A judicial magistrate has sentenced a former assessor of the the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) to one year in prison for misappropriation of funds.
According to the police, on April, 4, 2000, Ramakrishnan, junior engineer of TNEB, Muthu Nagar, Poonamallee, gave a complaint stating that Prabhu, 58, as an assessor in the EB office at Agarmel Village, Nazarathpet, had misappropriated an amount of ₹66,200, which was collected from consumers. He had made false entries in assessors' remittance challans.
A case was registered, and he was tried before the Judicial Magistrate Court in Poonamallee.
