Former chief engineer of Tantransco booked for irregularities in payments, causing losses to exchequer

July 15, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has booked a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act against S. Ravichandran, retired Director (Operation), Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Limited (TANTRANSCO), who had served as chief engineer, for irregularities, and not following the rules, in making payment to two private contractors between 2016-2017.

Ravichandran retired as Director (Operation), TANTRANSCO, on February 29, 2020 and before being promoted as Director, he was Chief Engineer, System Operation.

The DVAC alleged that while Ravichandran was serving as Chief Engineer, he, along with his subordinate officers, had processed the sanction of a ‘fault location work’ and ‘rectification work’ where cable wires were damaged by manmade faults on 230 KV feeders. The work was said to have been completed on December 17, 2016 and June 8, 2017 respectively. Estimated amounts of ₹23.47 lakh and ₹22.93 lakh were said to have been awarded to two private contractors, Power Tranz Enterprises, Salem and Jeevan Enterprises, Chennai for civil and electrical work, without following the Tamil Nadu Transparency in Tenders Act, 1998.

It is pertinent to note that in the general conditions of the contract for laying of 230 KV cables, no repairs or replacements should normally be carried out by the purchaser. During the guarantee period, after the contractor has handed over the cables, if any defect is found in the products, it would have to be rectified/supplied, free of cost by the manufacturer, the Cable Corporation of India (CCI). Private enterprises are not supposed to be allotted to repair these faults, since the faults have to be attended to, free, by CCI.

The DVAC FIR alleged that by not following the terms and conditions as per the specifications laid down in the laying of 230 KV cables, Ravichandran, with his subordinate officials, had violated the rules and tender procedures as per the Tamil Nadu Transparency in Tenders Act and the Tamil Nadu Transparency in Tender Rules, 2000 and paved the way for making payments to the two private enterprises.

Two other rectification work projects on 230 KV cables and five more ‘fault locations’ were reported in 230 KV feeder cables in various other locations, and these were also found to have been awarded to the same private enterprises at estimated costs of ₹30-₹60 lakh in each case.

Thereby, the DVAC has said, Ravichandran caused a wrongful loss to the exchequer and wrongful gain for himself.