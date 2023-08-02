ADVERTISEMENT

Former T.N. CM MGR’s statue in Chennai defaced by miscreants

August 02, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

Residents of Kalingarayan Street in Royapuram, where the statue is, found paint poured on it on Wednesday, August 2, 2023; the police are investigating

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed on Kalingarayan Street in Royapuram, after some miscreants defaced the statue of former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran, on Wednesday.

The Tondiarpet Police, on being alerted, examined the statue, and are investigating.

A police officer of the Tondiarpet station said the statue of the AIADMK party founder and former Chief Minister MGR was installed on Kalingarayan Street in 1994. On Wednesday, residents in the locality were shocked to find the statue defaced, with paint on its face. Immediately, the Tondiarpet police were informed about the incident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A police team is checking closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the locality to identify the miscreants, the police officer said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US