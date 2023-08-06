Former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam awarded PhD degree

August 06, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST - Chennai

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam was on August 6 awarded a doctorate degree on his thesis, “Effects of Transfers on Growth, Public Expenditure and Revenue of Indian States.”

Mr Shanmugam was among those who received their degrees on the 165th convocation of the University of Madras. President of India Droupadi Murmu awarded the degrees in the presence of Governor R.N. Ravi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Mr Shanmugam, who completed his post graduation in Agriculture Economics from the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, registered for his doctorate in 2019 at the Madras School of Economics. He belonged to the 1985 batch of IAS officers, became the Chief Secretary in 2019 and retired in July 2020.

“I pursued it after retirement and finished it under the guidance of K.R. Shanmugam, Director and Professor of Madras School of Economics,” he said.

G.V. Selvam, vice-president of the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), was also awarded a doctorate for his thesis on, “Appraisal of Higher Education in India with Special Reference to UK and USA.”

“My study explores why students opt for these countries. The issues include placement, safety, quality and financial issues,” Mr Selvam explained.

Sankarganesh Karuppaiah, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer was awarded a doctorate for his study on, “Effects and Incidents of Corporate Income Tax in India.” He is currently Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, Mangalore.

A total of 348 women and 216 men received doctorates on the occasion.