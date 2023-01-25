HamberMenu
Former Supreme Court judge launches second edition of e-book on labour jurisprudence in Chennai

The book lists 1,302 judgements on the subject; Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice T. Raja lauded the author, designated Senior Advocate S. Ravindran, for bringing out an e-book, as going paperless would help conserve trees, he said

January 25, 2023 11:35 am | Updated 11:35 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Former Supreme Court judge F.M. Ibrahim Kalifulla (third from right) launched an e-book penned by Senior Advocate S. Ravindran (fifth from right) in Chennai on Tuesday. Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice T. Raja (second from right), Justice S. Vaidyanathan (extreme right) and former High Court judge D. Hariparanthaman (fourth from right) look on | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former Supreme Court judge F.M. Ibrahim Kalifulla on Tuesday, launched the second edition of an e-book titled Supreme Court Judgements on Labour Jurisprudence penned by designated Senior Advocate S. Ravindran, and urged lawyers to make full use of the 1,302 judgements listed out in the book, with hyperlinks.

Addressing the book launch event organised by the Madras Bar Association at the Madras High Court campus in Chennai, Mr. Kalifulla recalled the days when the author and he had served as juniors in the office of their senior lawyer, T.S. Gopalan. Mr. Kalifulla said Mr. Ravindran was his role model and claimed to have learnt the art of meticulous work from him.

In his address, Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice T. Raja commended the author for having come up with the idea of bringing out an e-book instead of a paperback edition. The ACJ emphasized the need to go digital in every walk of life ,in order to save precious trees from being felled for paper.

Justice Raja pointed out that the Supreme Court, as well as the High Court, were spending large amounts of money towards digitisation of old records and implementing an e-filing system. The ultimate aim was to achieve the dream of paperless courts. Therefore, it was only fitting that even the law books were available in electronic form, he said. Justice S. Vaidyanathan of the High Court too applauded the author for coming up with the idea of an e-book.

Former Madras High Court judge D. Hariparanthaman commended the author for having enhanced the second edition with 192 new judgements besides covering several topics that had been left out in the first edition. He said, the greatness of the author was that he had not published any of his books for commercial gains. He told the gathering that the author had given away the proceeds from three of his earlier books for the benefit of the members of the Labour Law Practitioners Association and even the proceeds from the present e-book would be used for a good cause.

Madras Bar Association president V.R. Kamalanathan and others also spoke.

