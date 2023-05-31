HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former special tahsildar gets three years RI in graft case after 12 years

May 31, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A former special tahsildar of Sriperumbudur, J. Sampath, was convicted and sentenced to an imprisonment of three years for receiving ₹10,000 as bribe.

According to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Royal Splendour and Developers Pvt. Ltd. had applied to the Chennai Metropolitan Development Area (CMDA) for plan permission to construct an apartment complex at Mugalivakkam village. Subsequently, the CMDA authorities asked for block map of the site from the tahsildar, Sriperumbudur.

As there was no response from the taluk office, M. Raja, then manager of the firm, met Sampath, who was the special tahsildar, on May 25, 2011. The tahsildar demanded ₹10,000 to issue a certified copy of the block map. Mr. Raja lodged a complaint with the DVAC. Sampath was caught red-handed on May 26, 2011, while receiving ₹10,000 from the complainant.

The DVAC filed chargesheet against Sampath and at the conclusion of trial, the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Sriperumbudur on Wednesday convicted and sentenced him to three years rigorous imprisonment besides imposing fine.

Related Topics

Chennai / corruption & bribery

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.