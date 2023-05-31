Former special tahsildar gets three years RI in graft case after 12 years

May 31, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

A former special tahsildar of Sriperumbudur, J. Sampath, was convicted and sentenced to an imprisonment of three years for receiving ₹10,000 as bribe.

According to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Royal Splendour and Developers Pvt. Ltd. had applied to the Chennai Metropolitan Development Area (CMDA) for plan permission to construct an apartment complex at Mugalivakkam village. Subsequently, the CMDA authorities asked for block map of the site from the tahsildar, Sriperumbudur.

As there was no response from the taluk office, M. Raja, then manager of the firm, met Sampath, who was the special tahsildar, on May 25, 2011. The tahsildar demanded ₹10,000 to issue a certified copy of the block map. Mr. Raja lodged a complaint with the DVAC. Sampath was caught red-handed on May 26, 2011, while receiving ₹10,000 from the complainant.

The DVAC filed chargesheet against Sampath and at the conclusion of trial, the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Sriperumbudur on Wednesday convicted and sentenced him to three years rigorous imprisonment besides imposing fine.