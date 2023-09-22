ADVERTISEMENT

Former SI held under POCSO Act

September 22, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A retired sub-inspector has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl under the POCSO case registered in the All-Woman Police Station at Royapuram.

The police said Jebakumar, 55, a resident of an apartment in Royapuram who had taken voluntary retirement as sub-inspector of police, allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl, a student of Class IX, at a nearby park. He repeated the crime later. The girl reported it to her parents who lodged a complaint with the police. 

Based on the complaint, the police booked a case against Jebakumar under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

