Former revenue divisional officer in T.N. sentenced to four years of imprisonment for corruption

July 11, 2023 04:03 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The case dates back to 2009, when the former Tiruttani RDO, Chandrasekaran, demanded and received a bribe of ₹10,000 from a quarry operator

The Hindu Bureau

 

A special court in Tiruvallur has convicted and sentenced a former revenue divisional officer (RDO) for receiving ₹10,000 as a bribe from a quarry operator in Tiruttani. 

According to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), C. Babu, a native of Bodi Kandigai village in Arakkonam Taluk, was operating a licensed stone quarry, owned by his uncle in Karthikeyapuram village, Tiruttani Taluk. The then Tiruttani RDO Chandrasekaran visited the stone quarry on August 10, 2009 and demanded a bribe from workers when Babu was not present at the quarry. He also threatened them, stating that if he was not paid, he would close the quarry and seal the premises. 

The next day when Babu went and met Chandrasekar at the latter’s office, he demanded a brand new washing machine. Babu bought it and delivered it to the RDO’s house. Police said another individual, Rajendran, who had a contract to transport stones, also delivered a refrigerator at the doorstep of the RDO, as per his demand.

However, Chandrasekaran demanded ₹10,000 more from Babu, since, he claimed, the washing machine given was too small. Unwilling to pay the bribe, Babu lodged a complaint with the DVAC, Kancheepuram unit. Based on his complaint, the DVAC laid a trap and caught Chandrasekaran while receiving the bribe from Babu in August, 2009. Chandrasekaran was arrested on charges of receiving a bribe and the police charge-sheeted him in a Tiruvallur court. 

At the conclusion of the trial, the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Tiruvallur, which is also designated court for exclusive trial of cases under Prevention of Corruption Act, held Chandrasekaran as guilty and sentenced him to four years of rigorous imprisonment besides imposing a fine of ₹20,000 on him.

