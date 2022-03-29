Former research scholar of IIT Madras arrested in West Bengal

He was accused of sexually assaulting a fellow scholar

The city police have arrested a former research scholar in West Bengal on charges of sexual assault on a fellow scholar.

The police said the accused, Kingshuk Debsharma, was detained at Diamond Harbour police station in South Parganas district in West Bengal on Sunday night and was produced before the local Magistrate on Monday to obtain a transit warrant.

He will be brought to the city.

Last week, the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) had demanded action into the complaint given by a 30-year-old woman research scholar from IIT Madras, who accused Debsharma of sexually assaulting and harassing her at work place.