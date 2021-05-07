Former railway employee who threatened to kill judicial officers arrested in Chennai

The 56-year-old had sent a letter threatening to murder magistrates unless action was taken against the magistrate at Sattankulam

The Nolambur police on Thursday arrested a former railway employee for allegedly threatening to kill judicial magistrates.

Police said the accused, identified as U. Venkatesan, had sent a letter to the Chief Justice of Madras alleging that the then judicial magistrate at Sattankulam had failed to conduct a proper enquiry into the deaths of traders P. Jayaraj (60) and his son J. Bennix (32) last year. The duo died in judicial custody after Sattankulam police arrested them on June 19, last year for violating COVID-19 related lockdown restrictions. He sought a departmental enquiry against the judicial magistrate. He then sent another letter threatening to murder any other magistrate in city unless action was taken against the judicial magistrate at Sattankulam.

The letters were forwarded to the city police for action.

Following an interrogation, police arrested Venkatesan, 56, of Mogappair West and he confessed that he had sent the threatening letters. He was working as an assistant loco pilot with the Railways but suspended from service in 2019