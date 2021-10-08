Former Protector of Emigrants convicted in disproportionate assets case

A special court for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) cases sentenced R. Sekar, an IRS officer (1992 Batch), former Protector of Emigrants, Chennai, and Anwar Hussain, proprietor of M/s Classic Tours & Travels, to four years’ rigorous imprisonment in a case of disproportionate assets. A total fine of ₹6.10 lakh was also imposed on them. The CBI had also booked Sekar’s wife in the case. It was alleged that during the period from January 2007 to July 2009, Sekar and his wife, abetted by Anwar Hussain, acquired wealth to the tune of ₹2.08 crore disproportionate to their known sources of income.

The CBI said Sekar had appointed Anwar Hussain as a conduit for collection of bribe in the form of ‘speed money’ for issuing emigration clearance. After investigation, CBI filed a chargesheet against the accused for possessing assets to the tune of ₹2.08 crore, which was 471.05% disproportionate to their known sources of income. The trial court found both the accused guilty and convicted them. The court has acquitted Sekar’s wife.