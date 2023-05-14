HamberMenu
Former property administrator of Chengalpattu Diocese arrested for illegally selling land

The accused allegedly sold land measuring four acres in various parts in the region to 66 persons and received ₹11.5 crore; Chengalpattu Diocese procurator lodged a complaint. Case tranferred to CCB

May 14, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

R. Sivaraman

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Tambaram police has arrested a former property administrator of Diocese of Chengalpattu for allegedly illegally selling land belonging to the Diocese to 66 persons.

The Diocese of Chengalpattu functions under the Bishop at Thimmavaram on Kancheepuram Road. The Diocese comprises Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and some part of the district of Chennai districts and has landed property at several places.

Father Cyril Raj was appointed as the property administrator by the Diocese. He held the post from 2009-2014 and was given general power of attorney by the Bishop.

Fr George Stephen, Diocesan procurator, lodged a police complaint last year alleging that Fr. Cyril Raj misused his powers and illegally sold several acres of lands belonging to the diocese in Padur, Thaiyur, Irumbuliyur and St. Thomas Mount worth approximately ₹45 crore to several people without obtaining permission or informing his superiors. Peerkankaranai police registered a case on March 12, last year and later was transferred to the CCB.

CCB inspector Sivakumar took up the investigation and arrested Cyril Raj. He was remanded in judicial custody after being produced in Tambaram court on Saturday. Investigation revealed that the suspect had sold over lands totally measuring four acres to 66 persons illegally and received ₹11.68 crore as sale proceeds.

