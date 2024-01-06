Former professor arrested for job racket

January 06, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Job Racket Investigation Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested a former college professor for allegedly defrauding a person of ₹2 crore by promising to get his sons jobs at a private bank. The police identified the suspect as C.M. Maran, 45, of Madurai, who used to work as a professor in a few private colleges. The complainant, R. Pattabraman, 66, of West Mambalam, said Maran had promised to get his two sons assistant manager posts in the bank. Following this, Mr. Pattabraman paid him a total of ₹2 crore in cash and through bank transfer between 2016 and 2022. But Maran neither got the jobs nor returned the money. The police arrested Maran. He was remanded in judicial custody.

