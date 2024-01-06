GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former professor arrested for job racket

He had defrauded a person of ₹2 crore by promising to get his sons jobs at a private bank

January 06, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Job Racket Investigation Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested a former college professor for allegedly defrauding a person of ₹2 crore by promising to get his sons jobs at a private bank. The police identified the suspect as C.M. Maran, 45, of Madurai, who used to work as a professor in a few private colleges. The complainant, R. Pattabraman, 66, of West Mambalam, said Maran had promised to get his two sons assistant manager posts in the bank. Following this, Mr. Pattabraman paid him a total of ₹2 crore in cash and through bank transfer between 2016 and 2022. But Maran neither got the jobs nor returned the money. The police arrested Maran. He was remanded in judicial custody.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.