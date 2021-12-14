Former political correspondent of The Hindu dies at 86

N. Kalyanasundaram, 86, former political correspondent of The Hindu, died in California, U.S., on Sunday, where he had been to attend a wedding in the family. He was to have left for Chicago on Sunday but suffered a heart attack at a hospital, where he had been taken by family members, said Aruna Ramchandran, his daughter. He is survived by two daughters, a son and wife Jayalakshmi Kalyanasundaram, a retired teacher. His last rites are expected to be held in Chicago.

He was born on April 16, 1935 in Madurai. His father, Natarajan, was a lawyer in Sivaganga. He had joined The Hindu in June 1961 after completing B.Sc. Mathematics (hon) from Annamalai University. He retired in April 2000.

He had worked in Vellore and Salem before moving to the city, where he covered the Congress and the Tamil Maanila Congress. He also had the opportunity to cover the Cauvery issue, which he was very passionate about, and the Civil Supplies Department.

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri in his condolence message, said he was deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Kalyanasundaram, who was affectionately known as “Hindu Kalyanam.”

He was said to be very close to leaders, including K. Kamaraj, G.K. Moopanar and Vazhapadi Ramamurthy, according to other political correspondents he worked with.

G.K. Vasan, chief of the Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar), described him as one of the most experienced journalists.

Madras Reporters Guild president R. Rangaraj has condoled the veteran's death.