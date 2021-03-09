Former policeman, son arrested for attacking activists in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI

09 March 2021 01:43 IST

There was a fracas over catching dogs

The Tiruvallur town police have arrested a man and his son for attacking an animal rights activist and his father who questioned the manner in which community dogs were caught by the staff of the municipal corporation.

The police said Sai Vignesh runs Almighty Animal Care Shelter and rescues cattle and dogs. On March 4, he and his father were in Rajaji Puram in Tiruvallur and they came to know about community dogs being removed from a locality.

Upon seeing the dogs being tortured as they were caught using a noose and dumped in a garbage van by Tiruvallur Municipal Corporation, they raised an issue.

Elanchezhiyan, a former policeman and his son Aravinda Selvam started attacking Mr. Vignesh and his father. They were injured and admitted to a hospital. A case was registered and Elanchezhiyan and his son were arrested.