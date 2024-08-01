ADVERTISEMENT

Former Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan retires

Published - August 01, 2024 01:00 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A.K. Viswanathan, DGP, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation Limited (extreme right) receiving a memento from Shankar Jiwal, DGP (middle) at a function held to felicitate the former on his retirement held in Chennai on Wednesday. A. Arun, Chennai police Commissioner, is seen. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

Director General of Police and Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation A.K. Viswanathan on Wednesday retired from service.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the Rajarathinam Stadium, the Armed Police of Tamil Nadu held a farewell parade in honour of Mr. Viswanathan. The DGP/ Head of Police force Shankar Jiwal, Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner, A.Arun, DGP, Uniformed Services Recruitment Board Seema Agarwal, who is wife of Mr. Viswanathan and ADGP Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal and other senior police officers were present on the occasion.

Mr. Viswananathan is a 1990-batch Indian Police Service officer. During his stint as the Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner, he was instrumental in bringing the entire city under complete CCTV surveillance with ‘Third Eye Programme’ as part of crime prevention and detection. His initiative led to installation of over 2.5 lakh cameras with private and public participation. He was awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2006 and the President Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his farewell address, Mr. Viswanathan recalled his long association with police service and said he was a third-generation police officer. His grandfather Perumal was a constable and rose to the rank of Head Constable. His father Ayyasamy who joined the service as Sub-Inspector retired as Superintendent of Police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“My eyes brimmed with tears when I wore the Khaki uniform last today. I pray to god that I should serve in the police department if there is any next birth,” he said.

He had held the post of Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner for more than three years from May 15, 2017.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US