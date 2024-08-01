Former Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan retires

Director General of Police and Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation A.K. Viswanathan on Wednesday retired from service.

At the Rajarathinam Stadium, the Armed Police of Tamil Nadu held a farewell parade in honour of Mr. Viswanathan. The DGP/ Head of Police force Shankar Jiwal, Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner, A.Arun, DGP, Uniformed Services Recruitment Board Seema Agarwal, who is wife of Mr. Viswanathan and ADGP Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal and other senior police officers were present on the occasion.

Mr. Viswananathan is a 1990-batch Indian Police Service officer. During his stint as the Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner, he was instrumental in bringing the entire city under complete CCTV surveillance with ‘Third Eye Programme’ as part of crime prevention and detection. His initiative led to installation of over 2.5 lakh cameras with private and public participation. He was awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2006 and the President Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2017.

In his farewell address, Mr. Viswanathan recalled his long association with police service and said he was a third-generation police officer. His grandfather Perumal was a constable and rose to the rank of Head Constable. His father Ayyasamy who joined the service as Sub-Inspector retired as Superintendent of Police.

“My eyes brimmed with tears when I wore the Khaki uniform last today. I pray to god that I should serve in the police department if there is any next birth,” he said.

He had held the post of Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner for more than three years from May 15, 2017.