Chennai

Former personal security staff, driver of ex-Minister quizzed

The All Women Police, Adyar quizzed a former personal security staff and driver of former minister M.Manikandan as part of the investigation into the complaint filed by a woman actor.

Manikandan, former IT Minister in the AIADMK government, was booked by the All Women Police, Adyar, following a complaint filed by an actor who had accused him of cheating her in a relationship. Police booked the case against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including rape, causing miscarriage and cheating. The case is being investigated by a special team of police personnel led by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Adyar.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2021 4:33:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/former-personal-security-staff-driver-of-ex-minister-quizzed/article34774818.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY