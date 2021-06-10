Former personal security staff, driver of ex-Minister quizzed

The All Women Police, Adyar quizzed a former personal security staff and driver of former minister M.Manikandan as part of the investigation into the complaint filed by a woman actor.

Manikandan, former IT Minister in the AIADMK government, was booked by the All Women Police, Adyar, following a complaint filed by an actor who had accused him of cheating her in a relationship. Police booked the case against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including rape, causing miscarriage and cheating. The case is being investigated by a special team of police personnel led by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Adyar.