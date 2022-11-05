Former panchayat president arrested on land grab charges 

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 05, 2022 19:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pallavaram police on Saturday arrested a former president of Vallam panchayat on charges of grabbing land estimated at ₹5 crore belonging to a woman in Zamin Pallavaram. 

According to the police, B. Subashini, 53, of Vengikal, Tiruvannamalai district, lodged a complaint with Tambaram Police Commissioner stating that 4.5 grounds of land were bought by her and her family members in Zamin Pallavaram and the land was worth around ₹5 crore. She had raised a compound wall around the property.

She alleged that Elumalai, a wedding hall owner, demolished the wall and encroached on the property with a gate. He locked the premises. When her family went and questioned him, they were threatened and abused by him. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on her complaint, Pallavaram police arrested Elumalai, 56 and a former president of Vallam panchayat. He has been remanded in judicial custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
crime
real estate
land price

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app